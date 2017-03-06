Plan to relocate Dunvegan Primary on Skye to go before Highland Council

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A proposal to relocate Dunvegan Primary School on the isle of Skye to a new building has been approved by the Highland Council’s Education, Children and Adult Services Committee.

The committee agreed to recommend to the Highland Council that the school should be moved to a new build at Lonmore, less than a mile from its current location, where it can be co-located with planned new community facilities.

In a report published by Education Scotland, HM Inspectors said that the proposed relocation offered clear educational benefits as the current school is in poor condition.

They also highlighted the lack of facilities, such as adequate toilet provision – children must cross the playground in all weathers to access them.

They also reported that there were health and safety hazards relating to the car parking situation as delivery vehicles are required to cross the car park to reach the delivery point.

The re-location would also benefit the wider community as there would be public access to much-improved sporting facilities at the new building.

A public consultation period for the proposal took place from November 7 to December 19, 2016, during which there were 71 written responses from parents and other stakeholders and a further 36 from pupils themselves, gathered using age-adapted questionnaires.

All but one of the 71 adult responses were in support of having a new school building and 29 of the pupils were also in favour.

Chairman of the Education, Children and Adult Services Committee, Councillor Drew Millar said: ‘We received over 70 responses to the public consultation exercise, and there was overwhelming support for the council’s proposal.

‘The existing school accommodation is very dilapidated and today’s decision paves the way for a new school.

‘It’s very good news for both the Council and the community, and I hope now that working with the community and the North West Skye Recreational Association we will have a first class facility for everyone in the area to be proud of in the not too distant future.’