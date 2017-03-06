Mini players flock to rugby festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mini rugby players from Oban Lorne RFC, Etive Vikings RFC, Mid Argyll RFC and hosts Isle of Mull RFC gathered at Mull’s Garmony playing fields for the first Argyll Dalriada Festival of 2017.

All of the clubs produced the best numbers raised at a festival so far this season with players hungry to get back into action after a long winter.

The festival was played out at P4/5 and P6/7 age groups with matches refereed by debutant official, 14-year-old Oban Youth player Blair MacFarlane and rugby development officer Allan Wright.

Scores from Saturday’s festival were as follows: P4/5, Mull 7-4 Etive Vikings, Oban 7-0 Mid Argyll, Etive Vikings 2-6 Oban, Mull 3-6 Mid Argyll, Etive Vikings 4-7 Mid Argyll, Mull 1-7 Oban. P6/7, Oban 1-6 Mid Argyll, Mull 0-6 Etive Vikings, Mid Argyll 6-2 Mull, Etive Vikings 8-0 Oban, Mull 7-6 Oban, Etive Vikings 4-3 Mid Argyll.

Well done to Oban Lorne P4/5s and Etive Vikings P6/7s who were winners of their res­pective age groups. As always Isle of Mull RFC were fantastic hosts providing excellent island hospitality.

The teams will meet again this Sunday March 12 as Oban Lorne host their own festival from noon at Glencruitten.

S1/S2 fixture

Isle of Mull/ Mid Argyll

v Oban S1/2

Oban’s S1/2 side also travelled to Mull on Saturday to take on a combined Mid Argyll/ Isle of Mull team. The friendly fixture was a very tight affair refereed well by Mid Argyll’s Duncan ‘Brochan’ Aitken.

Oban S1/2s still have plenty of fixtures remaining between now and the end of the season.

Under-16 West Shield

quarter-final

Cartha Queens Park v

Oban Lorne

Last Sunday’s under-16 match was postponed due to waterlogged pitches in Glasgow. It is hoped that Oban can travel to play the fixture on Monday or Tuesday evening this week.