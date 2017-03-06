Lundavra win primary schools cross-country challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sixteen schools entered this year’s Lochaber primary schools cross-country running championships, coming from as far afield as Inverie, Lochaline and Kilchoan.

The event is organised by Lochaber’s PE and Active Schools staff and is sponsored by Samuel and Partners.

The course winds its way through Leanachan Forest, starting from Nevis Range car park, passing the ‘Hole in the Wall’, along MacKenzie’s Road, and finishing by the high wire course.

Lochaber High School pupils acted as marshals on the course, cheering and encouraging the participants.

In the girls’ race, Bregha Miller from Arisaig took first place in a time of 11 minutes, 19 seconds, 16 seconds ahead of her nearest rival, Mya Carmichael from Strontian. Hannah Loughray from Spean Bridge once again finished in third place, the same position she achieved in last year’s race, in a time of 11:53. Gracie Knox from Lundavra and Maria MacLachlan from Kilhoan finsished fourth and fifth respectively.

The girls’ team event was taken by Banavie Primary, who beat Lundavra into second place. Third was Strontian, while Kilhoan finished fourth, giving the larger schools a run for their money – a stunning result from a small school with only seven girls in P5-7 from which to choose their team of three.

In the boys’ race, the fastest runner and winner of the Rotary Cup was Martin Addison from Lundavra Primary School, who completed the 1.5-mile course in 10 minutes 11 seconds. He was followed by Ryan Wilson and Kyle Nolan, both from Caol Primary, who completed the course in 10:16 and 10:21 respectively. Fourth was Josh Seymore from Invergarry, and Liam Campbell from Caol took fifth place. With all three runners in the top five, Caol were convincing winners of the boys’ team event.

The overall schools team event is based on the results of each school’s two fastest girls and boys. After adding up all the scores, it was Lundavra Primary School who proudly lifted the Samuel and Partners’ shield. In second place was Caol Primary, with Banavie taking third place.

The organisers would like to take the opportunity to thank all of those involved in helping with the event: the marshals who did a great job of encouraging the children round the course, the schools for travelling from all over Lochaber to get involved and, of course, to all of the children who took part.