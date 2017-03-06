Lochaber schools celebrate World Book Day in style

F-10-Banavie-primary-world-book-day-02-no

Classrooms were almost unrecognisable last week as pupils dressed up as their favourite storybook characters as part of World Book Day.

This year marks the 20th year World Book Day has been designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration and sees schools, clubs and businesses in more than 100 countries taking part. The annual event is designed to get more children reading.

Teachers were impressed by the variety of characters re created by students from St Columba’s Primary School in Fort William. Photograph: Abrightside Photography

St. Columba’s RC Primary School in Fort William had a fantastic time getting into character.

Head Teacher Ann Marie Lopez said: ‘There was a great variety of characters including Mary Poppins, the Worst Witch, Alice in Wonderland, the Mad Hatter and the children from Enid Blyton’s Famous Five Stories. The school also hosted a book fair for a week, while the older children read their favourite stories to the nursery children.’

Mary Poppins, the Worst Witch, Alice in Wonderland, the Mad Hatter and the children from Enid Blyton’s Famous Five Stories. Photograph: Abrightside Photography

Banavie Primary

Banavie Primary all dressed to impress at world book day. Photograph: Abrightside Photography

Inverlochy Primary welcomed local children’s author Barry Hutchison and artist Claire Innes for their world book day festivities.

Local author Barry Hutchsion at Inverlochy Primary with Dennis the Menace (left) Kayden MacLeod and the Beano Comic, Josh Allan. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image.

Claire Innes with some familiar looking characters from Inverlochy Primary School on World Book Day. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image.

Iain Ferguson, The Write Image.
The children did their own take on storybook characters for World Book Day. Photograph: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image.

Two Lochaber Primary Schools were lucky enough to receive book tokens from WHSmith for World Book Day as part of the retailer’s 225th anniversary celebrations.

Caol and Inverlochy Primary Schools were each given £100 in book tokens, half of which were specifically for dyslexia-friendly books, tying in with the high street giant’s pledge to support charities, including the National Literacy Trust, during this anniversary year.

These schools are among 225 schools receiving such a donation – one school for every year since WHSmith was established in 1792.

David Johnston, manager of the Fort William branch of WH Smith said: ‘We’re really excited to have the opportunity to support Caol Primary School and Inverlochy Primary School as part of our 225th anniversary and to help to improve their library facilities.

‘Getting more and more children to read is something we’re all passionate about and our work with the National Literacy Trust this year further accentuates that.’

Tanya Ross deputy head teacher at Inverlochy said: ‘As part of the class who are leading the promotion of reading at Inverlochy Primary School this session, our Primary 6 group were absolutely delighted to be given £100 from WHSmith to spend on books.

‘They picked a wonderful selection which included stories to interest a wide range of readers at our school and they also chose some great dyslexia-friendly material.  The books will be highly valued and used well at our school and we are very grateful to WH Smith for gifting us this money.’

Kirsty Allot, Lee Howat and Rocco McCulloch from P6 in Inverlochy primary and Ewan MacKenzie and Abie Beagrie P7 from Caol school with the books they chose in WHSmith in town on world book day. Photograph: Abrightside Photography

Steven Hamilton from Caol Primary School said: ‘WHSmith very generously allowed us to get £100 worth of books which is great. It’s especially good that half the vouchers were for dyslexia-friendly books which helps encourage more children to read.

‘The children got to chose whatever books interested them and they picked a wide range of books to spend their vouchers on, with books suitable for both boys and girls.’

World Book Day is a fun celebration aimed at encouraging more children to read. Photograph: Abrightside Photography