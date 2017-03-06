Lochaber overpowered by visitors

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber hosted Ellon on Saturday in their first home game since the league split.

Lochaber started well and were making there way into the Ellon half but in their first foray into the Ellon 22, centre Jamie Collins, who was playing his first competitive game for Lochaber, suffered a very bad injury to his ankle and the game was stopped while the teams waited for am ambulance.

Once the game restarted it was not long until Lochaber opened the scoring. Captain William Stewart took a quick tap penalty down the left wing. He was tackled 10 metres out but Lochaber were able to get quick ball and shipped it through the backs to winger John Jones, who scored out wide on the right wing.

Ellon responded with two quick tries of their own.

Lochaber then scored their second try of the game with Christopher Simpson crossing the line after Lochaber created an overlap down the left side. Callum Boyd converted the try to bring the score to 12-14.

In the second half, Ellon started to control the game more and took a couple of penalties early on to stretch the score to 12-20.

Lochaber were unable to get back into the game and Ellon kept the pressure on throughout the second half, scoring six more tries and converting three.

The final score was Lochaber 12, Ellon 56.

Lochaber’s next game is away to Shetland on March 25. Everyone at the club would like to offer Jamie their best wishes with his operation and recovery.