Green Machine bow out in semi-final

Oban Lorne welcomed Carrick to Glencruitten last weekend, but the semi-final of the SRU Regional West Shield was to be contested at nearby North Connel, which was in excellent playing condition.

Carrick have been on the up in the BT West Division One, sitting second, but Oban Lorne have been playing well despite results not going their way.

A strong squad was available to Corrie Louw, and recent addition Malcolm Kavanaugh has cemented his starting spot at centre with captain Craig Wright. Dave McCabe was

given the No10 duties this weekend and Finlay Carmichael started his birthday match at scrum-half.

The first half kicked off with Oban applying pressure on the visitors. However, this was short-lived as once Carrick got their hands on the ball they proved to be very efficient at the breakdown and Oban struggled to get possession back.

A line break by the Carrick openside found space and time to set up a promising attack in the home team’s 22. It was a penalty against Carrick that saved Oban, who cleared their lines.

The Ayrshire side made Oban work hard to get any possession and moved the ball quickly. On their next visit to the Oban half they were given a penalty for the tackler not rolling away and this time they left with the three points.

Carrick’s back row were proving tough for the Oban defence to stop, and the offloading was clean and quick, which led to the first try of the game for Carrick which was converted, to make it 10-0 to the visitors.

Oban fought hard in defence with big hits from Kavanaugh and McCabe. The kick and chase was strong from Vasco Borisov and Vladi Mihov, who followed up with strong tackles. This pressure left gaps in the Oban defence which Carrick exploited. Pushing up the park and moving Oban across the pitch, they were able to win quick ball and use the width to score the second try in the corner, though the kick was pulled wide and that brought half-time with a score of 15-0 to Carrick.

The interval talk to Oban must have been truly inspirational as they started with a bang, and it was delivered through their scrum.

Prop Tommy Sutherland took a short ball from Louw at a thundering pace and found himself in open ground galloping towards the Carrick 22, and only a brave double tackle from the Carrick fullback and winger

knocked him in to touch.

Keeping possession in the visitors’ 22, Oban mixed up the options and a crossfield chip was chased down by Vasco who beat the Carrick defence to the ball to touch down for Oban’s first try of the game, which was converted by birthday boy Finlay Carmichael to make the score 15-7 and Oban could sense a comeback.

However, Carrick had other plans and they resorted to type and punished Oban with quick ball and hard running. Despite the Oban defence holding strong, missed and incomplete tackles allowed the Carrick centre to get back to his feet and find space behind the defence line to score try number three for the visitors. The try was converted to make the score 22-7 to Carrick.

Despite a strong scrum from Oban and strong carries from Louw and Sutherland, Oban were not able to break through the Carrick defence and the bounce of the ball was never in their favour. Oban were penalised for offside and Carrick took the opportunity to increase their lead to 25-7 with a well-taken penalty.

With time running out tempers flared and both teams had a player sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes, McCabe for Oban Lorne and the No 6 for Carrick.

The Green Machine restarted the game in the Carrick half and kept the ball well, keeping things tight since losing their stand-off. The reward was a scrum five metres out and, after one attempt at a pushover being stopped by Carrick, the scrum was reset and Oban made no mistake with the second attempt. A text book driving scrum and good footwork at the base by Louw saw him crash over and get Oban a second try, which was converted by Carmichael bringing the final score to Oban Lorne 14, Carrick 25.

Defeat was a big disappointment from the players in green, who were full of confidence going into the game.

Oban Lorne’s attention now turns to league duty where the team have two matches remaining. The first fixture is a winner-takes-all relegation showdown on Saturday March 25 as they welcome Kilmarnock RFC to Glencruitten. A win for either team will secure West Division 1 status for another season while defeat will mean relegation to West Division 2.

After this, the Green Machine have one remaining league fixture away to Irvine RFC on Saturday April 1.