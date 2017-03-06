Fort William lose out to Lossiemouth

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Fort William FC played Lossiemouth FC at Claggan Park on Saturday March 4 in the Press and Journal Scottish Highland Football League.

A minute’s silence was held before kick-off in memory of David MacDonald, friend and committee member for the Fort William team.

Kick-off was at 3pm and by the time the match was 10 minutes in, Lossiemouth scored their first goal, a penalty rebound.

By half-time the score was 0-3 to the visitors but Richard Tawse managed to get one goal back from a corner for the home side in the second half.

Lossiemouth scored a fourth and final goal in the final few minutes to bring the score to 4-1.