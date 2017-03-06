Families in Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch could see child benefit increase

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Some 7,510 families in Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch could see their incomes boosted by Labour’s plan to top up child benefit by £240 per year.

Under Labour’s plan the Scottish Parliament’s new social security powers could be used to top up child benefit and lift around 30,000 children in Scotland out of poverty by 2020.

Figures published by Highlands and Islands Labour MSP David Stewart confirm there are currently 12,890 children in Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch who would benefit from Labour’s plan.

The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has backed Labour’s support for an increase to child benefit and called on other parties in the Scottish Parliament to do the same.

Mr Stewart said: ‘Labour’s plan would see child benefit increase by £240 per year by the turn of the decade, increasing by £13 a month next year, before rising to £20 per month in 2020.

‘The SNP’s Child Poverty Bill – now in the Scottish Parliament – should include Labour’s plan to top up child benefit for 7,510 families in Skye, Lochaber & Badenoch.

‘If the Nationalists won’t do it we will seek to amend the law ourselves. I call on MSP Kate Forbes to back this plan to lift around 30,000 children out of poverty.

‘Labour’s plan would mean starting to reverse the fall in the value of child benefit that families have seen over the past five years.

‘And it would send a strong message, that Scotland will not allow hard- working families in Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch to bear the brunt of the Tories’ hard Brexit.’