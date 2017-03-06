Doghouse and Ballatasaray are six of the best
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
Results from week 16 of the indoor league: Doghouse Thistle 6, HW Energy 1; The Young Team 3, The Goon Squad 0; Ballatarsaray 6, Nevis Range 3; Fiorentina Turner 14, Inverlochy 1; Portowcy 3, Mallaig 0.