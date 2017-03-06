Districts – St Columba’s at OHS show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

St Columba’s Primary School pupils put on a magnificent show at the matinee of the Oban High School Dance Show in the Corran Halls.

Primary pupils performed a traditional Highland Fling, accompanied by Oban High School Pipe Band. The school’s Helen McGuigan said: ‘The show was a great success. The whole school went along to support the local event and watch their fellow pupils participating. All the children and teachers thoroughly enjoyed the event.’