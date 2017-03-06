Athletics club holds final event

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochaber Athletics Club (LAC) had their last counting race of the 2016-2017 winter league.

The Glen 10k race took place on Sunday (March 5) starting from Claggan Park with 31 runners taking part.

The fastest male, and overall race winner, was Denis Prikulis, who is not a member of any running club. He completed the run in 35 minutes, 55 seconds.

Second was John Yells (LAC) in 36 minutes, 21 seconds, with Pawel Cymbalista (LAC) coming in third at 37 minutes, 45 seconds, and Tim Brand (LAC male vet 50) finishing in fourth place with 38 minutes, 23 seconds.

The fastest female, in eighth position overall, was Lisette Walter, also unattached, with a time of 41 minutes, 14 seconds.

LAC wish to thank the race organisers, officials and marshals for their help throughout the year.

The prize-giving will take place on March 19 at Nevis Range, where there will be a short race followed by the winter league presentation at the Pine Marten Cafe.