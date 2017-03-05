Mull firm scoops business award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mull civil engineers TSL Contractors has won ‘The Fastest Growing SME Company’ at the Business Insider Scottish SME awards ceremony in Glasgow.

The awards celebrate the success of Scotland’s best performing small to medium companies (SMEs) with turnover between £8m and £20m.

Hailing the company’s ‘phenomenal growth’, construction office administrator Gillian Galbraith said: ‘With more than 100 staff serving local, national and multi-national clients throughout the west and north of Scotland, the business continues to go from strength to strength and it is gratifying to note rural companies continue to thrive in highly competitive markets during challenging times.’