Lights on Soroba Road making council see red

The traffic lights at the high school in Oban are still causing concern, Oban Community Council heard on Monday evening.

From the audience Kenny MacLennan, a member of the public, asked whether the lights were controlled by computer, sensor pads or both.

Mr MacLennan, a regular attender at the monthly meeting, said: ‘The sequence of these lights needs to be changed to make it work.

‘There are a few concerns about the lights due to people who are jumping the lights – or being kept waiting due to signal problems.

Councillors at the meeting confirmed that the lights are worked by a sensor pad.

One councillor showed a picture of the worn road surface at the lights where the sensor pad had been exposed.