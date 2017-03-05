Campbeltown medic chosen for Queen’s Nurse programme

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Campbeltown community nurse has been selected for a special professional development programme that will earn her the right to use the coveted title of Queen’s Nurse.

Kitty Millar, a practice nurse at Campbeltown Heath Centre, is part of a group of 20 community nurses selected by The Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland to join the first group of 21st century Queen’s Nurses.

Ms Millar joins Michelle Duffy, another community nurse from NHS Highland, on the programme.

Michelle is an advanced nurse in respiratory care, based in the board’s north and west operational unit in Inverness.

On completion of the programme, Kitty and Michelle will be the first nurses to receive the title in Scotland for almost 50 years.