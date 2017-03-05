Argyll charity appeals for help to ship urgent first aid to Gambia
An Argyll charity has launched an appeal to help ship urgent supplies to Gambia.
Based in Inveraray, First Aid 4 Gambia is a charity providing first aid training and equipment for schools and nurseries in The Gambia.
Following an accident in Kitty where a taxi ran into a crowd leaving a football game, seriously injuring 30 people, the charity has launched a special appeal to help cover shipping costs for a large donation of supplies.
Founder member of First Aid 4 Gambia Bill Nelson said there was an urgent need for supplies: ‘In the hospitals, cardboard is being used to deal with fractures. And newspaper is being used to cover bleeding wounds.’
Reliance Medical Supplies has donated 14 pallets of supplies, worth £50,000, but Mr Nelson added: ‘We are only a small charity and shipping will cost about £2,500. We have launched an appeal to raise funds to cover this and ask that everyone gives a little by visiting www.mydonate.bt.com/events/gambiaappeal
‘Or maybe there are some kind souls in Argyll who would run a coffee morning, cake sale or quiz to quickly help raise funds?