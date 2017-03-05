Argyll charity appeals for help to ship urgent first aid to Gambia

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An Argyll charity has launched an appeal to help ship urgent supplies to Gambia.

Based in Inveraray, First Aid 4 Gambia is a charity providing first aid training and equipment for schools and nurseries in The Gambia.

Following an accident in Kitty where a taxi ran into a crowd leaving a football game, seriously injuring 30 people, the charity has launched a special appeal to help cover shipping costs for a large donation of supplies.

Founder member of First Aid 4 Gambia Bill Nelson said there was an urgent need for supplies: ‘In the hospitals, cardboard is being used to deal with fractures. And newspaper is being used to cover bleeding wounds.’

Reliance Medical Supplies has donated 14 pallets of supplies, worth £50,000, but Mr Nelson added: ‘We are only a small charity and shipping will cost about £2,500. We have launched an appeal to raise funds to cover this and ask that everyone gives a little by visiting www.mydonate.bt.com/events/gambiaappeal

‘Or maybe there are some kind souls in Argyll who would run a coffee morning, cake sale or quiz to quickly help raise funds?