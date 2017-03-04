Seil sponsors new exhibition

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Following the success of the ‘200 years of an island community’ display, Slate Islands Heritage Trust is sponsoring another exhibition in Seil Island Hall from April 21-25.

The two areas of special interest are the Rollo factory in Ellenabeich and the Balvicar Quarries, the last workings in the Slate Islands, which closed in 1966. The trust is appealing for any information, photographs or personal memories of either of these subjects.

A curator Ron Hetherington said: ‘Already received are some excellent photographs of the workforce and the workings at Balvicar from Hugh MacLeod, whose father and grandfather were both foreman in the quarries also personal recollections of working there from Hugh McQueen who along with other Luing men transferred to Balvicar when the Cullipool quarry closed.

‘Information and photographs have also been provided by Drew Connelly, a trust volunteer, who worked for a while in the Rollo factory. The trust feels it is vital the personal recollections of the people who worked or had experience of these industries, very important in their time to the communities in which they operated, should be recorded before it is too late and they are lost forever.’

Information can be passed to the teams working on the exhibition by contacting Ron on 01852 300246 or email hetherington246@btinternet.com. You can also contact Jim Watson, of the Slate Islands’ Heritage Centre in Ellenabeich, on 01852 300735/300307. Any photographs will be scanned and the originals returned to their owners.