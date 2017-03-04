Oban set for some dancing in the moonlight

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

There are a few songs that I never take off my Iphone – I wish I Knew How it Would Feel to Be Free, Mussel from a Shell, Fireflies, Alive, and Dancing in the Moonlight. Therefore you can imagine my excitement when I heard I had the opportunity to speak to Joe Washbourn of Toploader, singer of Dancing in the Moonlight.

I was speaking to Joe in the middle of him moving house, from Eastbourn where he was brought up, to London. He was packing boxes. I got the feeling that the interview, and the thought of a trip to Oban as one of the headline acts for Oban Live 2017, was something that this singer and writer was enjoying.

Joe is down to earth. Although, when he called himself ‘old’ at age 40, I thought I might cry – ‘we are not getting any younger’, he said.

‘I am older than you,’ I told him, but I didn’t get the chance to tell him it was only by a few years – honest.

Joe asked if his performance at Oban Live was still a secret, I whispered it was (not now!), and I explained that I had Toploader’s newest release Rolling with the Punches on repeat as I drove into work in the morning. At 2.50 seconds it is the sort of song even I could learn the words to.

My daughter, Olivia, 16, asked me recently why we were listening to the same song over and over, and fortunately I remembered I wasn’t able to tell her before I let the cat out of the bag. I made something up about learning the words for a concert.

Joe was a great guy to talk to. Chatting about his songwriting, he said: ‘It’s a weird thing. Sometimes you write a song and record it and then at the end of all of all that, people can buy it. It is the opposite of what used to happen. People would write and perform songs and the best of them would be recorded. So that makes any song a bit of a gamble.

‘We have played our new release Rolling with the Punches in front of maybe five audiences and the reception has been good. But it is hard having something you really care about going out into the world for people to judge.’

When Joe heard that unlike the grey and dismal day he was experiencing on the South Coast, we were enjoying sunshine in Oban, he said coming north sounded like a good idea.

He added: ‘Playing at an Oban gig is a treat’, explaining: ‘In 2012 we played a gig in Tiree. It is honestly one of those shows that stays in your mind.

‘We stayed over on the island and it was really windy. Beautiful blustery days.

‘It was amazing. Waking up in the morning in the cottage we were staying in and seeing the island around us.

‘It also sticks in my mind because Martin [Gillespie of Skerryvore] got up on stage with us and played a piping solo. Everyone seemed to get into it. Following the gig we spent more time with the Skerryvore boys and even had a wee dram.’

I asked Joe about growing up in Eastbourne and whether music was as part of his life as it is in ours on the West Coast.

He said: ‘In Eastbourne I was always inspired by people playing. I suppose that is why I became part of the band.

‘Music for me is about a bit of escapism. Playing music, listening to music can take you to somewhere else, allowing you to be able to forget yourself, lose yourself.’

Who is the most famous person you’ve ever met?

We played at The Queen’s Jubilee Concert in 2002 and within the space of a very short period of time we met the most famous people in the country if not the world. Prince Charles, Shirley Basset, Tony Blair, Paul McCartney and while it was amazing I felt really shy. People kept telling me to go and mingle.

If Toploader could do a mash up with any other band in the world who would it be?

No doubt about it – Skerryvore. The gig on Tiree in 2012 is one of the enduring memories of my career and I hope we might be able to recreate it at Oban Live.

What’s your favourite kind of audience?

A drunk standy up dancing one.

New album launched on May 12, have you used it in any way to

a. Get back at a previous partner,

No, I’ve been married for a long time

b. Promote something illegal

I don’t think so, but people read lots of weird things into your music.

c. Make a reference to either Daniel Gillespie or Beyoncé?

No, but there is time yet.

What’s the most grown up thing you’ve ever done?

This house move. Moving to London is a fairly grown-up thing. Not really through choice so that is grown up.

Can you dance the Canadian Barn Dance?

No, but I would be up for learning. I have Canadian relatives so it is probably in my blood.

Do you think Martin Gillespie is the hottest man on the West Coast?

Without a doubt.

What are you up to this weekend?

Packing boxes.

Three degrees of separation. Are you related to anyone at all in Argyll?

No, but through my Canadian relatives there is no doubt there is some Scottish ancestry in there.

If you could play Roll with the Punches to a member of the Royal Family who would it be, and how would it go?

Harry. We would have a few drinks and then we could have a pretend fight.

Ok, you are stranded on Kererra and you’ve forgotten your jacket, you only have a half eaten bag of pork scratchings and your phone? What do you do?

I am worried because I am a vegetarian. Although when I ate meat I loved Pork Scratchings – are they pig’s knuckles or something?

I would just put on a good song and enjoy. I doubt I would be that good.

My daughter is a big fan of Bear Gryllis and I would be able to put some of his skills into action.

I would try to kill a sheep, maybe. I could then make a jacket out of its coat.

[I explained later that there was a boat to the island almost every hour.]

Toploader will be one of the headline acts playing at Oban Live on June 2 and 3. Tickets are on sale now.