Islay RNLI races to fishing boat with engine failure

The Islay RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew was called to the aid of a disabled fishing boat on the evening of Tuesday February 21 to the north of Dubh Artach lighthouse.

Despite having her anchor down, the crab fishing boat was drifting towards the Torran Rocks in gale-force winds having suffered engine failure.

The Islay lifeboat coxswain calculated that she had five miles of sea room provided her anchor held in the very heavy seas that were running at that time.

On arrival at the scene, with the wind blowing at 45 knots and four-metre to five-metre waves, the lifeboat crew’s initial attempts at passing a tow failed, but finally one was secured and a course was set for Port Askaig.

With a heavy swell on the starboard quarter, the tow rope parted a total of four times during the six-hour journey to the shelter in the Sound of Islay, with the crew having to haul the heavy waterlogged rope back on board each time before reconnecting with the fishing boat.

Finally, at about 4am, the 160-tonne vessel Annie was brought safely into the north basin at Port Askaig.