Annual accordion and fiddle event goes down a storm

Music enthusiasts and friends gathered for an annual dinner dance last month.

Fort William Fiddle and Accordion Club held the event in the Railway Club, Inverlochy, on Friday February 17 and organisers say it was a fantastic affair.

Marion MacDonald added: ‘We had a great night at the dance, with superb music provided by the club band. The dancers filled the dance floor all night. The Railway Club provided a lovely meal which was enjoyed by everyone.

‘The club is grateful to the musicians who gave up their time to play and to everyone who attended.’

The next club night will take place in the Railway Club on Tuesday March 7 with guest artist Janet Graham.