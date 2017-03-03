Super early birds catch their BOWFest tickets

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Best of the West Festival of music, art, crafts, food and drink has launched its super early bird tickets for the family-friendly ‘end of season’ showcase held in the grounds of Inveraray Castle from September 8-10, 2017.

A celebration of music that shines a light on Argyll as a prominent and world-class dining, drinking and travel destination, this year sees Best of the West expand its offering with the introduction of a Friday night programme.

Music headliners already booked include: Skipinnish and Heron Valley Skerryvore, Blazin’ Fiddles and Hunter and the Bear and Eddi Reader, Tide Lines and Dr Hip & the Blues Operation with many more bands set to play throughout the festival, from local pipe bands, young talent, Gaelic, traditional and modern folk musicians.

The Duchess of Argyll, Eleanor Argyll, BOWFest chairperson, said: ‘This year’s Best of the West Festival looks set to be the biggest and best yet! As well as a fantastic programme of musicians already signed up, we have celebrity chefs, some of the finest craftsmen in the country, and a whole host of children’s entertainments to keep all the family busy!’

A strictly limited number of super early bird tickets for Best of the West Festival go on sale at 3pm on Saturday March 4.

To book tickets go to bowfest.co.uk.