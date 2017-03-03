Staff claim bullying rife aboard ships

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Beleaguered staff members who are ‘sick of a bullying culture’ aboard a number of CalMac ferries, have approached The Oban Times to raise concerns.

CalMac bosses have refuted the claims, saying they are concerned that matters were raised in the media rather than with unions or management.

Staff claim those being bullied are from throughout the CalMac network.

One crew member explained: ‘We are all trying to work together and sometimes the matter comes to a boiling point aboard the ship.

‘Instead of people being reasonable, if one or two of the staff don’t like you they make life miserable for you.’

One crew member said he had been off for months hoping that when he came back to work things would be different.

He said: ‘Sometimes I find that I cannot sleep because I am so worried about being aboard ship.

‘We all try our hardest aboard ship and for the majority of staff it is a great environment to work in – but as soon as the ship docks the bitchiness starts.’

While staff say they have raised the matter with line managers, nothing has changed.

One worker said: ‘I am contemplating giving up one of the best jobs on the West Coast because of the way staff members are treated by senior staff.

‘Anything that can be done to belittle staff is done by some bosses – it is a nightmare.’

Another said: ‘I went to bosses and quoted the whistleblowing policy word for word.

‘But it was me that was made to feel like the criminal not the person who had been bullying us.’

A CalMac spokesman said: ‘CalMac Ferries takes the wellbeing of all of its staff, whether on shore or at sea, very seriously indeed and condemns any form of bullying or harassment at work.

‘We have robust policies on bullying and harassment and whistleblowing in addition to a formal grievance procedure which is available to staff to raise any concerns they may have.

‘Staff are also able to contact their trade union representatives should they wish.

‘We therefore absolutely refute the claim that allegations of bullying are not treated seriously or managed appropriately, and are concerned that a number of crew members have chosen to raise this matter through the media.’