Saturday seed swap at Kilmartin

Come to Kilmartin Museum tomorrow (Saturday) with saved seeds or surplus commercial seeds for a swapping session at the birthplace of farming.

Whether seeds are vegetable or flower, bring them along in packets labelled with the variety and either date collected or sow-by date.

Swap them and try something new or make a donation if you don’t have anything to swap.

Blarbuie Roots Project which is based on the Bowling Green at the top of Blarbuie Woodland, Lochgilphead, will be on hand with growing advice.

The community project is organically growing fruit, vegetables and plants. Come and find out about the project, growing your own food, renting a raised bed or volunteering.

Seed Swap on Saturday March 4, between 10am and 4pm.