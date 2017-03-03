OT7DAYS Friday news round up

OT7DAYS

Local, national and international news in bite size chunks.

Local

Developers of land to the east of 9 Hayfield in Oban have lodged a non-material planning application to change the position of a block of flats, and reconfigure a car parking.

Spamalot continues at the Corran Halls – and in spite of the ‘sold out’ rumours, there are tickets left.

Oban Live will announce headline acts tonight, with the The Oban Times publishing an exclusive interview with one of them at 9pm.

National

Pilot error lead to 11 deaths on the A27, near Shoreham, after a jet flying display went seriously wrong.

Bruce Forsyth – beloved games host and TV presenter is in intensive care. Get well soon, Brucey.

Two 20-year-old Danish students were rescued by emergency services on the first day of their Scottish walking tour that was due to take six months. The women were said to be a ‘bit scared’ when picked up by rescue workers less than 10 miles from where they had started their walk.

International

President Trump backs his under-fire attorney general, Jeff Sessions, who is alleged to have lied under oath, after he said media were conducting a ‘witch hunt’.

A live-stream of a mum-to-be in Harpursville, 200 miles north of New York, is being watched by thousands. The long-awaited birth of the baby giraffe is sending the internet into meltdown.