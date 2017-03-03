Green light for 12 flats on Fort William High Street

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An application to demolish a former Fort William whisky and craft centre to make way for 12 new flats has been approved.

The Highland Council’s south planning committee granted permission at its meeting on Tuesday (February 28) for the former Scottish Whisky and Craft Centre, in Fort William’s High Street, to be demolished and turned into 12 self-contained flats with car parking.

The proposed building will be four storeys high and set back from its High Street location, next to the Free Church of Scotland and Spice Tandoori restaurant.

All of the flats will be affordable housing, with eight car parking spaces serving the 12 flats.

One area of concern in the application was the impact on the category B- listed church next to the whisky centre.

Reverend Mair of the church raised concerns about the church being damaged during the whisky centre’s demolition, but the council confirmed any damage would be repaired.

Lochaber Disability Access Panel requested that one of the ground floor flats should be made fully accessible, that the dimensions of the lift should meet the needs of residents/visitors with disabilities and that one the parking spaces be allocated as disabled parking.

In response it was said the flats are at least 18 months away from being completed and had not been allocated yet so here were no plans for an accessible flat at this stage. The lift will be built to accommodate disabled people and one of the car parking spaces could be adapted should the council allocate one of the houses to a disabled person.

Fort William and Ardnamurchan councillor Thomas MacLennan said he was pleased the council was developing the site, which he described as ‘an eyesore’.

Mr MacLennan told The Oban Times after the meeting that the application is ‘a positive thing for Fort William’.

He said: ‘This is going to tidy up an eyesore. The council has spent around £12 million on three Fort William eyesores – this one, the old school and the Tweeddale site. This will make a huge difference to Fort William.

‘It’s a positive thing the council is stepping in. As I said at the meeting, this signals a real turn around of Fort William to face Loch Linnhe.’

In its application the council said: ‘The proposed building is modern in design and finish and will have a striking appearance, particularly from the bypass.’