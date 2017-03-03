We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Glasgow Islay Gathering

Today (Friday March 3) is going to be a great night in the GUU for the Glasgow Islay Association Annual Gathering. With a line-up including Andrew McCowan, Hector MacKechnie, Ryan Johnston, Eilidh and Anna MacDonald, Clare Campbell, accompanist Kirsteen Grant, and the Rowan Brothers, you cannot go wrong!

A fine two days of music

I am sitting writing this Glasgow Letter with a pint glass of water by my side – trying in vain to quench my thirst after the tasty feast of salt herring I devoured at the Glasgow Skye Buntata ’s Sgadan last Saturday night.

What great fun the evening was. John Gillies, the association piper, got the music off to a great start with a cracking set of tunes. I then played a selection on the box and gave a song with the help of an enthusiastic crowd singing along.

The highlight of the night was the singing of my good friend Kirsty Mackinnon from Tobermory, whose six songs greatly impressed the audience.

A number of people at the Glasgow Skye had also been at the Glasgow Islay Gaelic Choir concert the evening before and were still talking about what a great night it was. The choir were in great voice, and the soloists performed superbly.

I was very proud of the performance of my wee junior section who sang their hearts out.

It was great to hear Charlie Kirkpatrick’s jokes, just to make sure I hadn’t forgotten the punchlines from the Mull and Iona Gathering the weekend before! Charlie tells me he’s been telling them for 40 years – and quite right too, the old ones are the best!

A good cèilidh in Stirling

The Stirling Branch of An Comunn Gàidhealach held a ceilidh on February 18. Singers were Calum and Fiona Ross, and Alasdair Whyte. The instrumentalists were Alec Souter on the the great highland pipes and the shuttle pipes (an interesting instrument thought to be based on the 16th century French Rackett) and Catherine Speight on fiddle. The Cluaran Highland Dancers gave their usual stylish performance.

What’s On

Wednesday March 01: Seisean-Ciùil Gàidhlig / An Lochran’s Gaelic Music Session, The Lismore, Dumbarton Road.

Saturday March 4: The Glasgow Uist and Barra Association Annual Piping Competition in the Piping College, Otago Street.

Friday March 10: Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association Annual Concert at Glasgow University Chapel, 7.30pm – entry by donation and tickets on the door.

Thursday March 16: Comunn an Taobh-an-Iar Closing Concert in the Ellangowan Social Club, Milngavie.

Friday March 17: The Glasgow Skye Association Cothrom na h-Òigridh (Youth Concert), Crawford Hall, Beith Street.

Saturday March 18: Clydebank Highlanders’ Supper Dance in the Napier Hall, Old Kirkpatrick.

Friday March 31: The Glasgow Uist and Barra Association Ceilidh Dance in the Crawford Hall, Beith Street.

Pub Scene

This week, on Thursday and Friday in the Park Bar, a very young band from Shetland called Fjanna will be appearing before the late night music begins.

Park Bar

Thursday March 2: Session

Friday March 3: Eriskay Lilt

Saturday March 4: Gunna Sound

Sunday March 5: Trail West

Islay Inn

Friday March 3: Crooked Reel.

Saturday March 4: Twist of Fate.