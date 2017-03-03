Early farmers of Kilmartin led the way to agriculture

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Lorn Archaeological and Historical Society were delighted to welcome Dr Alison Sheridan, principal curator and head of Early Scottish Prehistory and Archaeology at the National Museum of Scotland to speak to them at their February meeting.

Specialising in Neolithic and Bronze Age Britain and Ireland, Dr Sheridan treated the society and guests to a fascinating presentation on the Early Farmers of the West of Scotland.

She spoke to a packed meeting about a period covering around 4000-1500 BC, starting with hunter gatherers, who moved north with the melting of the ice sheet leaving behind flint tools.

She described evidence of Neolithic farmers represented by their axes and chambered cairns, and Bronze Age activity seen through their exotic jewellery and pottery.

She focused on the movement of people, goods and ideas, showing similarities of design in the monuments and pottery over wide areas of Europe, suggesting some people made their way up the western seaboard from Northern France.

Some of the Argyll sites and artefacts mentioned were the caves around Oban, the islands and Melfort; the chambered tomb at Achnacreebeag, Benderloch; an Irish style food vessel discovered at Upper Largie Quarry, Kilmartin, and a jet necklace from Melfort.

The society is looking forward to its next meeting on March 17.

The speaker will be Richard Blair, on the subject of his father George Orwell, who wrote the novel 1984 while on the Isle of Jura. Non members are welcome. For details visit www.lahsoc.org.uk

Alison Blackwood