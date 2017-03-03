Ceol nan Coisir sets scene for Lochaber

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Gaelic singers from all over the Highlands and Islands met in Ullapool for the annual Ceòl nan Còisir on Saturday February 25, writes choir conductor Lisa MacDonald from Ullapool.

Led by Rachel Walker, conductor of Lochaber Gaelic Choir, the most recent and highly successful addition to the choir scene, the choristers studied the prescribed pieces for this year’s Mòd which will be held in Fort William in October.

As a concept, the day defines the essence of the Mòd. Yes, there are competitions and yes, marks are allocated and winners announced. That is, by far, the least important aspect. Singing these beautiful arrangements surrounded by the warm, clear voices, being physically immersed in the harmonies, is a privilege and a thrill. But being part of this extended family of singers is the real blessing.

There is a deep sense of community and of connection that goes far beyond the competitive aspect: nine choirs worked together to master the arrangements and compare approaches. Come October, they will sing against each other in the same competition but nobody will gloat and those gaining higher marks will be genuine in their commiserations with those who came further down the list.

They will find kind things to say about every performance and the winning choir will be cheered wholeheartedly by all.

Mary-Ann Kennedy and Iseabail MacTaggart, who commentate the live radio broadcast, will talk about the enormous challenges the choristers have to overcome in order just to be there on the day and there will be an overriding sense of accomplishment that pushes the choirs forward towards the next year.

Saturday’s workshop format began more than 20 years ago with the other important aspect of the day: the evening entertainment.

The Argyll choirs, Mull, Taynuilt and Tarbert, arranged annual get-togethers and social functions and it was suggested that it might be a good opportunity to make headway on some of the difficult pieces. Few of us conductors on the circuit have degrees in music or have had training in how to conduct singers.

As Mull conductor, Elizabeth Jack puts it: ‘Mull choir were booked to appear on BBC Music Live in 2000 and we didn’t have a conductor at the time. They needed a name to put on their form, so I said I would do it until they could find a conductor.’

Seventeen years later, Elizabeth is one of the most popular, and most successful, conductors on the Mòd scene and it would be hard to imagine Mull choir without her.

Còisir Ghàidhlig an Iar Thuath, the North West Gaelic Choir, is no longer a newcomer, having recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. The choir was the idea of Cath MacPherson, a retired teacher originally from Tiree, who had sung with choirs before moving to Ullapool and missed the camaraderie.

Most of the practices are held in Ullapool, but we also meet in Inchnadamph once a month so that the Kinlochbervie and Stoer contingents have a shorter journey.

These practices, in particular, have a charm all of their own as we stand in the hotel drawing room with coffee, biscuits and a log fire provided by the hospitable landlords who take a personal interest in our fortunes. We gaze at the sunset over Loch Assynt with Canisp and the Quinag in behind and feel part of something bigger, something that is more than the sum total of our parts.

The choirs’ workshop day changes venue every year; last year’s was in Lochaline and the year before it was hosted by Lairg choir who recently celebrated their 40th anniversary. Having it in Ullapool was a tremendous honour for our local choir and it cemented our sense of belonging. It also meant that a number of choirs could make it across by boat from Lewis.

Carloway and Lochs were both present in force while Back choir were very much in our thoughts as they mourn the loss of the wonderful Rod Mackenzie, their former conductor.

We worked hard all day and we managed to conquer all three set pieces which left everyone buoyed and encouraged. Ullapool Coastal Rowing Club were in charge of lunch and everyone agreed that the food was fabulous.

The ceilidh at night was a riot of talent and David Green kept everyone in line with flair and good humour. It looks as if next year it be Mull’s turn to host us and we’re looking forward to it already.