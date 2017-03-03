Argyll pensioners targeted in telephone scams

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Police Scotland is warning members of the public to be on their guard against a telephone scam where victims are being contacted by fraudsters claiming to be from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

There have been a number of incidents reported recently across Argyll, with victims tricked into paying bogus debts and taxes using iTunes gift cards.

Contact is made via automated voicemails, telephone calls and text messages.

A 73-year-old man in Argyll was recently targeted by a fraudster telling him that he owed HMRC money and if he did not pay, the police would be called.

The man was then instructed to go to a supermarket to purchase iTunes gift cards. However, when he told the shop assistant about what he had been instructed to do, he was advised to stop because it could be a scam.

Constable Colin MacMillan from Dumbarton police office said: ‘It is very concerning that criminals are trying to con innocent people out of money.

‘HMRC will never use texts or ask you to pay a tax rebate or penalty in this way. HMRC will write to you officially regarding any genuine issues. Our advice would be to be aware of this scam and end any suspicious cold calls you receive.

‘There are concerns that the scammers are targeting elderly people in particular and I would urge people to ensure they pass this advice on to any relatives, friends or neighbours.

‘Anyone with concerns of this nature can contact their local police office via 101.’