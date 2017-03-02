Tribute paid to local stalwart

Fort William Football Club has paid tribute to football stalwart David MacDonald following the former vice chairman’s death, announced this morning (Thursday March 2).

Mr MacDonald was a regular contributor of sports reports to The Oban Times.

Fort William FC wrote on its Facebook page: ‘It is with deepest sadness and sorrow that we announce the passing of our friend and former Vice Chairman, David MacDonald.

‘David was a stalwart supporter of Fort William FC and contributed in so many ways to the club, as match day reporter and announcer, historian and social media coordinator.

‘David’s shouts of ‘refereeee!’, when he disputed the decision of the match day official, will forever echo around Claggan Park.

‘Our thoughts today are with his family. David, we will all miss you.’