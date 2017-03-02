Once-in-a-lifetime chance to get A82 upgrade right

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A roads campaign group fears Transport Scotland is under-estimating the increased traffic volume and economic benefits of an A82 upgrade.

The A82 Partnership has appealed to transport minister Humza Yousaf, Highlands and Islands MSPs and cabinet secretaries seeking their support in ensuring the upgraded A82 between Tarbet and Inverarnan will have a carriageway width of 7.3 metres.

The partnership believes Transport Scotland may recommend a carriageway width of six metres.

Fort William councillor Brian Murphy, chairman of the A82 Partnership, said: ‘We believe Transport Scotland is underestimating the increase in traffic which will result following the upgrading of this section of road. We are already aware of hauliers, carriers and individuals who, at present, avoid this section of road and take the longer route via the A84 and A85. This traffic will return to the A82 when it is upgraded.

‘In addition, we do not believe it has accounted for the inevitable increase in economic activity in the West Highlands and Islands. The recent investment in the aluminium factory in Fort William being just one example.’

David MacGillvray, chief executive of Shiel Buses, said: ‘We use this section of the A82 regularly and currently run eight services daily on behalf of Scottish Citylink along with numerous private hires and tours.

‘We believe the proposed six-metre width is not sufficient for safety and comfort.

‘This is the main route to the Highlands with substantial volumes of traffic. The only safe option would be a 7.3m carriageway.’

In support of its case, the A82 Partnership highlighted the most recent upgrade to the A82, the Crianlarich bypass, is 7.3 metres wide.

The Tarbet to Inverarnan section of the A82 has seen little improvement since the 1930s, leading the campaign group to identify the proposed upgrade as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity which will have a ‘major positive impact on the West Highlands and Islands’.

In the letter, the partnership said: ‘There is considerable anecdotal evidence that hauliers, carriers and individuals at present divert via the A84 and A85 rather than using the Loch Lomond section of the A82.’

Alasdair Ferguson, managing director of Ferguson Transport and Shipping said: ‘The Department of Transport is trialling longer length trailers throughout the UK. A six metre road would likely rule the West Coast out of the opportunity for using longer vehicles with more carrying capacity and the benefit of less vehicles on the road.

‘Engineering a six metre road instead of a 7.3 metre road, in my mind, is very much penny wise and pound foolish.

‘We need a road fit for purpose and to save a little money at the expense of the people on the west coast of Scotland and on this vital arterial route, would be a disgrace and very short-sighted on behalf of the Government and Transport Scotland.’