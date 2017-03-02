Mum takes on firefighting role after her own emergency

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new mum was inspired to become a full-time firefighter after her son was born nearly four months prematurely.

Jemma Campbell, 27, was told she was suffering stomach cramps when she was rushed to hospital in December 2015.

But within hours she gave birth to baby boy Ashton – 14 weeks early and weighing just two pounds.

Jemma, from Oban, said her miracle child has now inspired her to help as many people as possible.

She said: ‘It was a scary time for me but we have come on leaps and bounds. Overcoming fear like that is a massive thing and it gives you an appreciation for things you never felt before.

‘For me, it made me realise how precious life was and how much you should fight for it – that’s why I wanted to become a full-time firefighter.’

Jemma joined the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as a trainee wholetime firefighter last month.

After recovering from her traumatic birth, she is now being put through a tough training regime at Cambuslang, near Glasgow, tackling fires, giving CPR, responding to floods and cutting people free from car crashes.

Jemma, a former fitness coach, admitted the hardest part about training was being away from her son and long-term partner, electrical firm manager Andy Matthews, 23.

She said: ‘The team here is great and the instructors really know how to get the best out of you. I’m quite physically fit but there is always room for improvement.

‘Being away Monday to Friday means I miss Andy and Ashton a lot.

‘I leave Cambuslang and go back to Oban on a Friday night but have to come back on Sunday evening, so I just make sure that my day and half with them counts.

‘It’s only for a couple of months and it will be worth it in the long run.

‘I couldn’t do it without the support of Andy, my family and friends who I know will be helping care for our baby.’

The SFRS is also recruiting retained duty system firefighters throughout Scotland to help protect communities.

Anyone interested in providing this vital emergency service is encouraged to apply.

Candidates must be aged 18 or over, have a good level of physical fitness and the required standard of vision and colour perception. They also need to live or work within five-to-eight minutes of the fire station.

Anyone interested in applying can get more information by speaking to someone at their local fire station or visiting www.firescotland.gov.uk.