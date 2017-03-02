Long-time visitors tie the knot in Fort William

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A couple who frequently holiday in Fort William took the plunge and decided to get married in the town yesterday (March 1) surrounded by the friends they have made here.

Gavin Ayre and his new wife Catriona, from Livingstone, visit Fort William five or six times a year rather than holiday abroad.

The couple, who are both nurses, were married in Fort William registry office and then went to the Maryburgh Inn, their local pub of choice, for a buffet organised by their friends.

The couple were piped down High Street to the inn by piper Connel MacBride.

Also joining them were close friends Maria and Ronald Johnstone of Waverley Court who acted as witnesses for the couple.

The new Mrs Ayre said: ‘They’ve all been amazing. We couldn’t have done it better at home.’

Mrs Johnstone added: ‘It is just the way they wanted. They’ve made so many friends here over the years.’

The newly-weds enjoy their time in Fort William so much that they are planning to move to the town in a couple of years.