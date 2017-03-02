Leader promises a budget for security, stability and success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll and Bute Council’s administration has passed its budget promising ‘security, stability and success’.

Twenty councillors voted for the administration’s budget motion, proposed by council leader Dick Walsh, defeating the one-year budget proposed by SNP leader Councillor Sandy Taylor, which drew nine votes, and Councillor Michael Breslin’s Reform group amendment, which attracted three.

The introductory report, presented by head of strategic finance Kirsty Flanagan at a full council meeting at Kilmory Castle, Argyll and Bute Council’s HQ in Lochgilphead, on Thursday February 23, stated more than 1,700 people responded to a consultation on which services matter most and where savings could be made.

Councillor Walsh said: ‘We have succeeded in balancing a budget, despite a reduction in Scottish Government funding of £6.3 million. We have secured a surplus of £193,000 that will help to fill the funding gap anticipated next year of £3.6 million. We have delivered another £1.4 million of efficiency savings this year without impact on communities.

‘We are in a better position than many other councils. However, the harsh facts of drastically reducing funding mean that we need the help of our communities to protect the services they use.

‘We are protecting jobs and services in challenging times when our economy most needs them.’

The opposition SNP group proposed a one-year ‘community empowerment budget’, which Councillor Taylor said would allocate funding across local areas via a ‘participatory budgeting strategy’ and hand decision-making responsibility to local people.

Council tax

Council tax will go up by three per cent and the 10 per cent discount on second homes will be removed, Argyll and Bute councillors agreed at their budget meeting.

The Scottish Government ended the nine-year freeze on council tax.

All three budget proposals presented by Councillors Dick Walsh, Sandy Taylor and Michael Breslin supported increasing council tax by three per cent in 2017-18, bringing in an extra £1.239m, and removing the 10 per cent discount on second homes, generating £380,000 more.

The change in council tax will mean that Band D increases by £35.34 a year, to £1,213.34. In November, MSPs also voted to increase the top four bands of council tax, E, F, G and H, from April, calculated to make £2.306m more for Argyll and Bute Council. The average Band E household will pay £2 per week more than at present, and those in the highest band about £10 a week more.

A further £200,000 is expected through a 0.5 per cent increase in households liable for council tax, plus a further £30,000 council tax income made through landlord penalties. Councillor Dick Walsh said the council tax changes, in total, would raise ‘an additional £4.2 million to support services and jobs for people in Argyll and Bute’.

The introductory report, presented by head of strategic finance Kirsty Flanagan, stated council tax brought in £41.314m in 2016-17. The changes will raise council tax income levels to £45.476m in 2017/18, £47.066m in 2018/19 and £48.712m in 2019/20.

Waste collection services

The new three-weekly bin collection ‘on the whole has worked well’, council leader Dick Walsh said as his budget promised an extra £200,000 to ‘support reliability issues’.

Proposing the administration budget, which was passed by a 13-vote majority at Kilmory last week, Councillor Walsh said: ‘Change in these challenging circumstances is inevitable. One of these was the change to three-weekly bin collections. This has been rolled out to 47,000 households across Argyll and Bute and, on the whole, has worked well.’

Mr Walsh continued that the council is allocating ‘£200,000 to support any reliability issues with the three-weekly bin collection programme, assisting with transition and changes to grounds maintenance/grass-cutting services, with initiatives to tackle dog fouling, litter and marine litter’.

A £2million investment in roads capital improvement works was also announced, alongside ‘£1m for legionella-related work in council buildings as required by legislation’.

Health and social care

Health and social care will get an extra £2.14m one-off payment to ‘smooth’ its budget gap, on top of its baseline allocation of £54.22m for 2017-18, Argyll and Bute councillors agreed.

Proposing his administration budget, Dick Walsh said: ‘Protecting services for vulnerable people is important to us and to our communities, who reflect this in their consultation participation.

‘That is why in our budget today we are taking steps to meet the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership’s (HSCP) cost and demand pressures in the short term and support transition with one-off funding of £2.137m.

‘It will assist in supporting transformational change and with smoothing the projected budget gap.’

He added the baseline allocation will drop to £52.773m for 2018-19, and again to £51.323m for 2019-20.

Opposition SNP group leader Sandy Taylor said its budget proposals would have seen funds raised by the three per cent council tax rise ‘paid directly to the cash-strapped HSCP, to be used to establish a Change Fund of £1.239m to directly benefit some of Argyll and Bute’s most vulnerable residents’.

But the SNP’s budget was defeated 20 votes to nine. ‘I’m thoroughly disappointed,’ Councillor Taylor said. ‘Today was a lost opportunity for Argyll and Bute.’

Future funding for council

Local government funding is forecast to fall by four per cent a year, Dick Walsh stated in his 14th budget, the last of the current administration.

Councillor Walsh told the full council meeting at Kilmory: ‘Unless the current direction of travel changes at national government level, then, simply put, services and support as they currently stand will not be able to be sustained and the council will no longer be able to do all that our communities want us to do.

‘The Fraser of Allander Institute notes that the average reduction in funding for unprotected public services – of which local government is one – is likely to be in the range of 2.6 per cent to 4.5 per cent year on year.

‘We faced a reduction in income of around £8.6m, on top of an £8.1m cut the previous year so, for us, this meant a challenging gap of almost £17m to meet in two years. Based on this position, it is reasonable to forecast a four per cent reduction in our funding year on year.

‘The total funding available to us will amount to £235.873m in 2017/18, £229.847m in 2018/19 and for 2019/20 £224.182m.’

Education and population

Argyll and Bute Council’s budget has promised £700,000 to build 3G pitches at Islay High and Rosneath Primary Schools.

Making the announcement, Councillor Dick Walsh said the administration was determined to ensure that Argyll and Bute is the best place in Scotland for children to grow up.

‘We have seen three new school projects – new high schools for Oban and Campbeltown, a new primary school in Kirn and the major refurbishment and extension of Dunoon Primary School. Alongside this, we have successfully delivered a £2.7m programme of improvements to schools across Argyll and Bute – including an award-winning development at Tayvallich Primary School.’

The administration’s ‘overarching vision’, he added, is growing Argyll and Bute’s economy and population. ‘Our planning service has approved 99 per cent of all the planning applications determined in the last quarter, including affordable housing, bringing the total of new affordable homes to more than 550 and with plans for 650 more over the next five years. As well as addressing housing demand, this also helps to contribute to the local economy and employment.’