Fort William director up for prestigious award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Fort William-based business leader has been shortlisted in the ‘director of the year’ awards.

Alasdair Ferguson, of Ferguson Transport and Shipping, was highlighted by the Institute of Directors (IoD) in both the large business and regional business categories for Scotland.

The IoD says the number of entries rose by 25 per cent this year and the 41 who made the cut will go through to finals to be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow, on Thursday March 23.