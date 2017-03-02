Court supplying cocaine

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Kilninver man has been fined £500 for passing cocaine to a friend.

Craig Handley, 22, of Bragleenbeg, Kilninver, pleaded not guilty to supplying cocaine at a licensed premises in Oban on July 10, 2016.

Procurator fiscal Eoin McGinty questioned a witness about cocaine found on her person, during a trial at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday March 1.

‘Who gave you the cocaine?’ Mr McGinty asked. ‘Craig’, the witness replied.

Mr McGinty produced CCTV footage, described by a police officer as showing ‘the witness and the accused conversing at the bar. He reaches into his rear trouser pocket and recovers an item which he passes to the witness. She left the bar area.’

Defence agent Edward Thornton said: ‘I suggest to you he did not give it to you. You blamed Craig Handley to shift responsibility onto someone else.’

‘I did not,’ she replied.

Mr Thornton asked Handley, a merchant seaman: ‘Did you give her coke?’

‘No’, he replied. Referring to the CCTV footage, Handley said he reached into his pocket for ‘a wallet, to give her money’.

Mr Thornton asked: ‘You stated to police you had consumed cocaine that evening, but denied supplying it to any third party, is that the truth?’

‘Yes’, he responded.

Sheriff Ruth Anderson QC said: ‘I am satisfied that you did supply [the witness] with cocaine. I found her a credible and reliable witness. I simply did not believe you.

‘This is clearly passing a bit of cocaine to a pal. It is illegal, but it goes no further than that. Let this experience be a lesson to you.’

Sheriff Anderson fined Handley £500, payable at £100 per month.