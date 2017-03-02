Cost of artwork could pay for bus service

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Sir,

I see from recent news items in the media that the Highland Council is inviting bids for a contract to create and install a life-size bronze replica of a Ford Model T car in Cameron Square, Fort William.

At the same time, the same council is planning to withdraw the contract that provides a lifeline public bus service for people living in the isolated settlements along the A861 between Acharacle and Lochailort.

This has happened with rather less publicity and no consultation with the people most affected: they were alerted by the bus operator – not by the council. For households without access to a car, this bus is the only transport option, other than the early-morning school bus, for shopping, medical appointments and such like.

Perhaps on Saturdays, the only day the bus will operate from April, the people of the area can come and gaze at the static statue to the first massed-produced motor car, an invention blamed as a major cause of global pollution, in the knowledge that the £89,000 cost could have kept their lifeline bus service running for many a year.

B M R Green,

Roshven.