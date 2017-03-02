Boat trip for stricken plane passengers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Passengers flying between Coll and Oban unexpectedly ended up speeding to the mainland by sea yesterday, when their plane landed with a burst tyre on the island’s runway.

The scheduled Hebridean Air Services (HAS) airplane landed with ‘a completely flat tyre’ on Coll after 3pm on Wednesday, which had either burst taking off in Oban, in mid air, or on landing, an HAS spokesperson said.

No one was hurt in the incident. In fact, he added, ‘passengers would not have even noticed. One of the passengers said there was a puff of smoke, but that’s normal as planes land.’

The crew and passengers disembarked the airplane, and the seven passengers waiting at Coll airport to fly back to Oban were given the option of staying the night on the island, or travelling home by a specially commissioned rib, which they all chose.

‘We do not know what caused the deflation,’ the spokesperson said, but an answer is expected when the wheel is stripped down at the company’s base in Cumbernauld. ‘It has happened before,’ he added. ‘It is an inconvenience, which we apologise for.’