Banavie pancake day fun

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Banavie youngsters celebrated Shrove Tuesday this week by cooking, eating and learning about pancakes.

From nursery up to primary three, the youngsters got involved in various activities. Primary threes followed a pancake recipe, while primary two youngsters learned how the ingredients changed during cooking as part of their science class.

The nursery class probably had the best day of all as they got to eat the pancakes made by the older pupils.

Everyone involved also learned about the significance of Shrove Tuesday and Lent, and how pancakes are involved.

Primary one teacher Leah Burns said: ‘It was great.

‘The children got to make and eat pancakes and they had discussions about why we celebrate pancake day.’