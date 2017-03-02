Anger grows over plan to axe Sunday service

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Almost 250 people have signed a petition demanding a national bus company drops its plans to withdraw a Lochaber Sunday bus service.

Stagecoach announced the move as part of its proposed Highland timetables which are set to change on Monday April 24.

The bus giant plans to withdraw its 44 Sunday service between Kinlochleven and Fort William, which currently operates two buses on a Sunday.

Fort William and Ardnamurchan councillor Andrew Baxter started the Route 44 – Save Our Sunday Service petition saying: ‘Stagecoach Highland has sneaked out proposed changes to bus timetables without highlighting they have axed the Sunday service on bus route 44 between Fort William and Kinlochleven.

‘They have failed to bring this to the attention of consultees such as the Highland Council or local councillors. The explanatory text on their consultation website makes no mention of this service withdrawal.’

Mr Baxter told The Oban Times two buses leave Kinlochleven on a Sunday and previously there had been three. He added that because the bus does not leave the village until around 11am currently some people have had to turn down job offers because they cannot commit to early shifts on a Sunday.

Mr Baxter said: ‘To lose the Sunday service completely will have quite a marked effect on people, especially people who use the service for going to work. In the summer it will also affect walkers doing the West Highland Way and visitors who use the buses.’

Responding to comments, a spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: ‘Our timetable proposals have been available online at stagecoachbus.com since Monday February 20 for customer feedback ahead of finalising our plans for our network in the Highlands. The timetables were also sent to Highland Council offices on Monday February 13 as part of the required consultation period prior to registration.

‘Due to consistently low passenger use over a number of years, the Sunday service on service 44 is proposed to be withdrawn as part of this revision. Feedback is welcomed on our proposals until Friday March 3. Our local team will also be available in Fort William High Street on Wednesday March 1 from 10am till noon to discuss the proposals.’

On Monday, The Highland Council announced it has renewed its public transport contacts from April 24, following a decision on bus route savings taken by members of the Community Services Committee in December.

The Highland Council explained the contracts are issued following a tendering process. Evaluation of tenders is based on the assessment of compliance with the specification and on price. Highland Council is required to assess all tenders equitably and to achieve best value for money.

The council said many bus routes in the Highlands are operated commercially, with bus companies running them without financial support from the council. The council awards contracts for services, where possible, which are not provided commercially.

Mr Baxter said residents have also raised concerns about the 503 service between Acharacle and Lochailort being withdrawn by the Highland Council. The council said the service carried 944 passengers last year and on this basis the cost of a new contract worked out at £17.82 per passenger.

Contracts 500, Acharacle/Mallaig – Fort William, and 506 Kilchoan – Acharacle – Strontian – Fort William, provide alternatives, although at different times.

The council added a separate contract has been awarded to ensure the home-to-school journeys currently made under contract 503 will continue. School pupils are not included in the figures above.

Chairman of the community services committee councillor Allan Henderson said: ‘The council agreed to a savings target over four years of £2.246 million on the £15 million budget for bus and home-to-school transport.

‘While we are pleased to have been able to retain the same level of service on the majority of routes, due to financial constraints it has been necessary to make service reductions on some routes and some contracts have been withdrawn.’

Caol and Mallaig councillor Ben Thompson told The Oban Times he is concerned about across town services in Fort William.

Mr Thompson explained the council has awarded two different operators to the service between Fort William and Corpach – with Shiel Buses running the service during the day and Stagecoach at night. People who live in Fort William and work in Corpach, and buy a weekly pass, have questioned how this will effect them as they would be using one operator to get to work and another to get home.

He said: ‘I think this could affect a lot of people and it’s immensely frustrating for folk because they could end up having to pay more. They don’t know if they will have to buy two separate weekly passes.’

A council spokesperson said: ‘Highland Council is aware of the emerging issue and councillors have been in touch with officials with a view to exploring the matter.’