Acclaimed Scottish singer brings tour to Highlands

A ‘mesmerising’ musician is going back to her roots as part of an upcoming tour.

Kaela Rowan will be returning to the Highlands and her beloved Glenuig to promote her new album. The Fruited Thorn contains 11 traditional ballads, said to act as a nod to the songs she learned as a young session singer and to the sounds of those who inspired her.

Rowan is joined by her band – James Mackintosh (Shooglenifty, String Sisters, Grit Orchestra) and Ewan MacPherson (Shooglenifty, Salt House, Alan Kelly Gang) for the tour and album which has been described as a work of raw and powerful beauty. It also helped earn Rowan a nomination for Gaelic singer of the year at the Scots Trad Music Awards in December 2016.

The trio will perform on Saturday March 11 at Crafts & Things in Glencoe and on Saturday March 25 in Glenuig Hall.