Works on A82 at new retail unit in Fort William to start soon

Work to install a new roundabout in Fort William is due to start in two weeks.

The project is on the A82 on North Road at the existing Lochaber Smelter junction ahead of a new retail unit being built by Morbaine Limited.

The project, which is expected to see Marks and Spencer, Aldi and B&M Bargains coming to the area, is scheduled to begin on Monday March 13. It will involve drainage work, service diversions and cycle path construction.

A Toucan crossing, a bus stop/ layby and street lighting are also included in the plans.

Alex Brodie from Morbaine Ltd explained the initial works will take place off the carriageway and, in accordance with their agreement with Transport Scotland, traffic will be kept moving.

He told The Oban Times: ‘The work will be split into five stages. The contractor is already on site and work on the roundabout will start on March 13 until April 24 approximately and be towards the smelter side.

‘We will work to the north of the new roundabout, then the south and then on it. The crucial time will be from May 25 until the end of June but a diversion route will be in place so there should be no disruptions to traffic. It has been a very important part of the agreement that two way traffic is flowing at all times.’

A public notice with full details will be released by Morbaine.