Whirlwind return for Mull’s Miss Hoolie

A decade after hit children’s TV show Balamory came to an end on the island of Mull, Miss Hoolie – everyone’s favourite teacher – is all set to return.

But this time Miss Hoolie is much taller and moves her arms around – because she is a wind turbine. The first wind turbine owned by Argyll and Bute Council.

Officially naming the turbine near to Tobermory, Councillor Roddy McCuish said: ‘The installation of the highly–efficient and state-of-the-art turbine, now known forever as Miss Hoolie, will help improve the energy efficiency on Mull.’