Weekly walks in Lochaber

NEVIS HILLWALKING CLUB

Meeting point for these

walks is the car park at the Ben Nevis Highland Centre. Departure 8am. Alternatively, if you want to join the group elsewhere, contact the

co-ordinator.

Sunday March 5

Crianlarich – An Caisteal (995m, Munro) (The Castle)- and possibly Beinn a’ Chroin (942m, Munro) (Hill of Harm or Danger). Suggested and co-ordinated by Gerry Gilbert.

Thursday March 9

Noel Williams will give a talk on scrambling at 7.30pm at West Highland College, Fort William.

LOCHABER AND LORN RAMBLERS

Walk leader to be contacted beforehand for meet up and start times. Car sharing usually possible and you can try before you buy. You can walk three times with the club before joining and Ramblers’ Club membership is only £3.25 per month or less if paid annually or concession.

Thursday March 2

Salachan Glen to Appin via Beinn Sgluich, Duror/Appin.

A moderate grade walk covering a distance of 12km and a height of 460m.

Meeting point at Longsdale car park in Oban at 9.10am or Ballachulish TIC at 9.40am. Transport required.

Led by Ann Jones (07770 434 114).

Saturday March 4

River Garry and Loch Lundie, Invergarry.

A circular walk with a great variety of scenery including mixed woodland, open moorland, lochs with a backdrop of some well-known hills, and the tumbling, or perhaps frozen, River Garry.

Leisurely grade walk covering 13km and climbing to a height of 188m.

Meet at Longsdale car park, Oban at 8.20am or Ben Nevis Highland Centre, Fort William.

Led by Rick Atkinson (01397 773793 or 07587 549731).