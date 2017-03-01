Soroba Road crossing is a ‘death trap’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The zebra-crossing on Soroba Road, installed when a supermarket opened in Oban came under attack from Oban Community Council on Monday night.

The road rules of the crossing, the community council heard, are not being followed by drivers and, one councillor said she takes her ‘life in her hands’ every time she crosses the road.

Jessie MacFarlane, community council, said: ‘There is going to be a terrible accident if something is not done. It is a death trap.’

Jessie explained that there had been a near miss earlier that week when she was crossing the road but the driver didn’t slow down and stop at the crossing.

Jessie said: ‘She just missed me and instead of saying sorry she just laughed in my face.

‘Something needs to be done. It is just not a safe road anymore.’

Police constable Jeremy Moore, who was in attendance at the meeting, said: ‘There is much information coming into the driver at that point. Let’s see if there is something I can do.’