Recycling will improve gradually

Sir,

My namesake, an old friend in Dunbeg, who is too shy to write herself (always credit your sources), has come up with the simplest solution to the current bins crisis: empty green bins fortnightly and blue bins three-weekly.

Yes, I know it is all about the overuse of landfill sites and the cost of landfill tax but, as a ‘teacher’, you cannot expect 100 per cent results first time with a short, sharp shock, hitting ‘pupils’ over the knuckles with a ruler.

You must teach kindly, gently and encouragingly, a little at a time, if your pupils are to gain the confidence in and knowledge of all that they can recycle, gradually, for success. Eventually, all will come right.

The motto with all the plastics, cans and other materials is to recycle, recycle, recycle.

Margaret MacKay,

Achinreir, Barcaldine.