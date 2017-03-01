Potential for alloy wheel plant in Fort William discussed

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Highland Council has noted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) for an alloy wheel plant in Fort William.

As a major development, applicant Liberty British Aluminum brought the PAN to the attention of the Highland Council’s south planning application committee on Tuesday (February 28).

The proposed application is for the ‘development of industrial facilities required for the provision of an alloy wheel plant and rolling mill, and associated ancillary infrastructure and access’ at the Lochaber smelter in Fort William.

The site would comprise a 44-hectare stretch of land south and west of the existing smelter.

Fort William councillor Thomas MacLennan welcomed the PAN at the council meeting saying it would be ‘a wonderful development’ and a ‘game changer’ for the area, adding that only a year ago people thought the smelter was going to close.

The committee did note that housing and road access were issues the council would have to take into consideration when the full planning application was made.

Committee chairman Councillor Jimmy Gray said: ‘This is a hugely welcomed development for the Highlands.’

Tomorrow (Friday) Sanjeev Gupta, from the Liberty House Group, will be meeting with various public sector agencies, including the Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing at the site to discuss plans.