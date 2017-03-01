One million steps and 500 miles for Cancer Research

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Staff at The Oban Times are putting their sore feet up today (Thursday March 2) after achieving a staggering 1,000,000 steps to raise cash for the charity Cancer Research.

Ten staff members took part in the campaign after a challenge by production manager Andy Bruce to raise awareness of breast cancer and to raise money for research.

Staff members were seen plodding all over town throughout February wearing Fitbit step calculators generously donated by Fitbit. Overall they achieved 500 miles during the working day – giving up every lunchtime for a month to achieve their goal.

Andy said: ‘It has been great to be supported by my colleagues, to raise cash for Cancer Research alongside raising awareness of the condition.’

Donations can still be made via the newspaper’s JustGiving page at

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/OTmillionsteps