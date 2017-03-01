HIE to retain independent board

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A report into Scotland’s enterprise and skills agencies has said Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) will retain its independent board.

The news came last week when Professor Lorne Crerar published phase two of his review into Scottish enterprise and skills agencies.

Professor Crerar recommended the set up of a national strategic board but the retention of a Highlands and Islands advisory board.

The report was backed by MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch Kate Forbes and Na h-Eileanan an Iar MSP Alasdair Allan.

Ms Forbes said: ‘The enterprise and skills review has not been concluded yet, but I welcome this governance review which states there should be an independent board for HIE.’

Scottish Labour ‘cautiously’ welcomed the report but said concerns still remain over the SNP plans which, it claimed, could see ‘HIE being ruled by a central belt dictatorship’.

Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant said: ‘While Professor Crerar’s recommendations are heartening, the structures proposed are top down and bound up with collective responsibility.

‘This could mean the strategic board would dictate policy to chairpeople who would then have powers to direct their boards.

‘It is of the utmost importance the HIE board continues to have meeting needs of our communities as its primary objective.’