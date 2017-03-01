Curtain set to go up on Spamalot

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tonight sees the curtain go up at the Corran Halls as Oban’s Spotlight Musical Theatre group brings you Monty Python’s Spamalot.

The team that brought you the sell-out production of Anything Goes in 2015 returns to indulge audiences with hilarity, brilliant songs and toe-tapping dances.

Based on the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot’s book was written by Eric Idle and the music by John Du Prez and Idle.

Join King Arthur (Roddy MacEachan) and his misfit band of assorted knights of the round table – Richard Baker as Sir Galahad, Ian Henry as Sir Lancelot, John Robinson as Sir Robin and Gordon Stewart as Sir Bedevere, on a bizarre quest to find the illusive Holy Grail.

They are guided on their journey by the beautiful Lady of the lake, Aimie MacDonald, and they meet some very peculiar characters along the way.

Tickets are available from the Corran Halls Box office on 01631 567333.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £8 for concessions and there is 20 per cent off tonight’s tickets (March 1). The show runs until Saturday (March 4) and is recommended for age 12 and up.