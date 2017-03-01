Click Here for Announcements 02/03/17

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

RUBY WEDDINGS

MACCALLUM – OSWALD – On March 5, 1977 at St Matthews Parish Church, Perth by Rev. George MacBride, Sandy to Christine. Present address: Failte, Bunessan, Mull.

GOLDEN WEDDING

MACPHEE – KING – On March 3, 1967 at Appin Parish Church by the late Reverend Kenneth MacMillan, Ian to Laura. Present address: Glenappin, 2 Dunmore Avenue, Lochgilphead.

DEATH NOTICE

BLACKWOOD – Peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, after a short illness, on February 24, 2017, Robert (Bob) Callan Blackwood, aged 86 years, of Ard Creagach, Kilduskland Road, Ardrishaig and formerly of Ardlamy Gigha, beloved husband of Jean McNeill, much loved father of David, Janette and Robert and proud grandpa of seven. A dear father-in-law and uncle. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church, on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 11.00am. Interment will take place at Keil Cemetery, Isle of Gigha, on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Ardrishaig Parish Church.

BROWN – Elizabeth, previously of Kilmallie Road, Caol, died February 26, 2017 in Borehamwood. Sadly missed.

FAITHFULL – (née Crawford). Joan, (Eskbank and Tormore, Isle of Mull). Peacefully at home at Eskbank on Tuesday February 21, 2017, Joan Margaret Caldwell Faithfull, aged 93, loving wife of Monty, loving mother of John and David, loving grandmother to Alec and Annusha, loving friend to their mothers Cath and Devika and loving relative and friend to many. A deeply caring individual who will be greatly missed by all who knew her and especially on Mull. A celebration of her life will be held at Warriston Crematorium Lorimer Chapel on Saturday March 11 at 11.15am. No flowers please but donations may be made to Deaf Blind Scotland, Sightsavers or The Camphill Family.

JAMIESON – James (Jimmy) Jamieson, left us, suddenly but peacefully, on February 14, 2017. We will miss his cheeky smile and he will always be in our hearts. Will be forever missed. The funeral will be held at Cardross Crematorium on March 6 at 13:15.

McTAGGART – Peacefully at Raigmore Hospital on February 22, 2017, Hilda dear wife of the late Ian, devoted mum of Ian William and Gwen and much loved friend of Diane. Will be missed by all.

STEWART – Mr Peter Brian Stewart of Kinvara, 8 West Drive, Ardbrecknish, Loch Awe, Argyll, passed peacefully on February 21, 2017 at Eadar Glinn Residential Home, Oban. Father of Garry and Kenneth, who will conduct the service to be held at Cardross Crematorium, Main Road, Cardross, Argyll, G82 5HD on Friday March 3, 2017, at 1:15pm. No flowers please, but donations if so desired to the RNLI.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CAMPBELL – Peter, Michelle and grandson Stephen would sincerely like to thank family, friends and neighbours for cards, telephone calls and support given to them following the sad loss of their dad, Peter. Also to all doctors and nurses in Ward B, Lorn and Islands Hospital for their excellent care and attention. To Fr Tom McCarte for the Requiem Mass and comforting words. To Catriona at Hamish Hoey and Sons for their professional and friendly service. To Moreen Gracie for the lovely flowers and Rowantree for their excellent catering. Finally many thanks to family who travelled from away and to all those who paid their last respects at the church and graveside. The retiral collection for ABCD came to £516.57. Thank you all.

MACCOLL – Dianne, Elaine, son-in-law Michael and grandson Jason, family of the late Mary Evelyn MacColl express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who gave their kind expressions of sympathy and support during our recent bereavement through visits, telephone calls, cards, flowers and baking. To all who attended Evelyn’s service to pay their respects, to the Doctors and staff at Connel and Taynuilt Surgeries, to Doctor Hasan Fattah and Doctor Ravi Mistry, to the nurses at Lorn and the Islands Hospital, Oban and to all involved in the superb care and attention given to Evelyn in her last illness – thank you all. A sincere thank you to Rev. Cringles for his comforting service and to Ian MacInnes of D & A Munn Ltd for his professionalism and kindness. Finally thank you to the Falls of Lora Hotel for their warm hospitality and to Petals for the beautiful flowers. The retiring collection for the Lynnside Day Centre came to £704.62.

MACDONALD – Barbara, Carol and all the family would like to thank friends and neighbours for their support and kindness following the loss of their dear aunt, Jessie. Particular thanks are due to Rev Kinnear of Nether Lochaber Parish Church for the beautiful and most apt service. Grateful thanks to Mrs Mary Ducker and Mrs Mary Michie for the lovely floral arrangements in the church, to Mrs Jean Coke, Mrs Deborah Morgan and Mrs Elizabeth Ross for their unstinting help and kindness to Jessie throughout her growing infirmity, to staff at Abbeyfield Ballachulish for their very professional care of Jessie, especially in her final months, to Loch Leven Hotel for excellent catering and to Messrs John McLellan for their respectful and professional services. Final and sincere appreciation goes to all those friends and neighbours who attended at the church and at the graveside.

MACEACHEN – Marianne and the family of the late John MacEachen wish to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them on their recent sad bereavement. Our heartfelt thanks go to all at Lorn Medical Centre for their exceptional care and attention. Especially Dr M Boyle and Dr Jespersen. To the ECC team, Macmillan nurses, occupational therapists, district nurses and Marie Cure care for the kindness shown to John over the last few months. To Catriona and all at Hamish Hoeys for their respectful, caring and professional services. To everyone involved in the celebration of Johns life. Amanda and her team at the Argyllshire Gathering Halls for hosting and catering, Moreen Gracie for the beautiful flowers, the musicians Andy, Grant, Tom and Michael for the great music and finally to Sheena Johnston and Sandy Gow for delivering such a warm and wonderful service. The retiring collection raised a massive £3000 so a final big thank you to everyone who attended. Your support is much appreciated.

McPHAIL – The family would like to thank everyone for their cards and telephone calls and support following the death of their father Charlie. Our sincere thanks go to Carers Direct, Taynuilt Medical Practice who provided excellent care to allow dad to remain at home, district nurses, Lorn and Islands Hospital Ward B staff, Rev Dugald Cameron for conducting a lovely service, Alastair MacDonald for playing dads favourite music, Flower Basket for beautiful flowers, Ian D & A Munn for their respectful caring and professional services. Dalmally Community Centre committee for putting on an excellent spread and all who donated food. A final thank you to everyone who came to pay their respects. The generous retiring collection for Pulmonary Fibrosis came to a grand total of £702.72.

MEMORIAMS

BURTON – For our boys Paul Gordon Burton and David Campbell Burton.

Never forgotten.

– Burton family, Oban and East Kilbride.

GRANT – In loving memory of my dear father and our grandpa Angus, who died on March 3, 2016.

Never more than a thought away

Loved and remembered every day

– Elizabeth, Julie and Steven, Keeper’s Cottage, Dalmally

JOHNSTONE – In loving memory of Bob, dearest husband, dad, grand-dad and great grand-dad, who passed away February 23, 2016.

Always in our thoughts.

– Elizabeth and all the family.

KIRSOP – Loving memories of Robert who passed away on March 3, 2012.

Missed so much, remembered always.

– Mum and family

MACDONALD – Precious memories of my dad and papa Hamish.

25 years since you left us

Every day in some small way

Memories of you come our way

Though absent you are always near.

Forever in our hearts.

– Love Catherine, Michael and family.

MACKINNON – In loving memory of our parents, grandparents and great grandparents, Hamish, died March 5, 1997 and Mary, September 20, 2004.

The flowers we place upon your grave

May wither and decay

But our love for you who sleeps beneath

Will never fade away.

– Love from your girls, Johan, Annie, Marion and families,

Killin, Lawers and Fersit.

MACLEAN – Special memories of Calum a much loved husband, who died March 1, 1992. RIP.

Calum those we love, live in our hearts forever.

– With all my love Chrissie xx.

MACLEOD – In memory of Captain Donald MacLeod, Kilchoan, who died March 1, 1996.

Always remembered.

– Inserted by nephew Hugh.

MACVICAR – (MacInnes) Christina (Teena).

In loving memory of my devoted wife, died March 1, 2007.

Always remembered, Forever loved.

– Johnnie

In memory of a loving Mum and Nana,

Forever in our thoughts.

– Catherine, John, John, Niall and Michael

MATHESON – In loving memory of John (Jakey), who died March 3, 2016. A dear husband of Dorothy. Loved and remembered always.

MATHESON – In loving memory of our dad John Matheson, who passed away March 3, 2016.

Loved and remembered every day

– Ruby, John and families

SHANKS – Jimmy. Cherished memories of our much loved husband and dad, who passed away on February 23, 2016.

Never more than a thought away

Loved and remembered every day

– Lily, Eileen and Elayne.

WANT – In loving memory of our dear sister, aunt and great-aunt, Margaret MacKinnon, who died March 3, 2014.

No day dawns and no day ends

Without a thought of you

We love and miss you

– Elizabeth, Roy, Shirley, Aiden and the girls